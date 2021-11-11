CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston chief refutes security guard ‘needle spiking’ story

By Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKvZv_0ctUbSQb00

HOUSTON ( NewsNation Now ) — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday refuted a story that somebody pricked a security guard’s neck, possibly injecting him with drugs, during the chaos at the deadly Travis Scott concert.

On Saturday, Finner said first responders treated the security guard with the opioid antidote Narcan after he lost consciousness.

“We did locate this security guard,” Finner said during a news conference Wednesday. “His story is not consistent with that. He says he was struck in his head. He went unconscious. He woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs in him.”

Finner also said the investigation into the surge that left eight dead and hundreds injured during the performance will “take weeks, possibly months.”

Astroworld investigation could take weeks, possibly months

Determining an accurate timeline of events is a major focus of the investigation.

“We’re not gonna leave any stones unturned,” Finner said.

Finner offered few new details but said merchandise tents contributed to fans rushing and one of Live Nation’s roles was to secure mosh pits. He also said organizers of the festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds.

The chief also forcefully defended his department’s ability to handle the criminal investigation on its own, rejected calls for an outside probe and said he did not have a close relationship with the megastar rapper, who is from Houston and founded the sold-out festival that drew 50,000 fans.

At least two concertgoers remained in critical condition Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
WGN Radio

Rep. Ford wants stronger penalties for killing kids, but some parents want to renew the death penalty

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss new proposed legislation aimed at increasing the penalties for killing children and why some parents want him to pursue renewing the death penalty in Illinois. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Security Guards#Private Security#Criminal Investigation#Newsnation#Live Nation#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy