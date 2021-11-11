CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Vietnam Veteran reflects on service, hardships he endured

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Veterans Day is Thursday, a holiday that honors those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"This day also honors a lot of Veterans that weren't involved in war, but helped keep the peace in this country around the world," said Vietnam Veteran Tom Cusick, the Commander of the War Veteran Societies Inc. of Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh. "Those people feel slighted a lot of time, but they shouldn't fee slighted, they did their job and did what they were told."

If you see a Veteran Thursday, take the time to thank the individual for their service and welcome him or her home.

Listen to the full interview with Cusick above to learn more.

