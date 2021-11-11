CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Wiggins 'Obviously Has a Personal Vendetta' Against T-Wolves, Chris Finch Says

By Tim Daniels
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said the 35-point outburst by the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins on Wednesday night shows he "obviously has a personal vendetta" against his former team. Wiggins downplayed that line of thinking following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Wolves. "No, not a revenge...

bleacherreport.com

thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
FanSided

Why Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors’ X-Factor for another championship run

The 2021-22 season has started in a terrific way for the Golden State Warriors. The record is 8-1, and the team seems ready for another championship run. While Stephen Curry is going to be again one of the main contenders for the MVP and Draymond Green will also be included in the conversation about the DPOY award, the key player for the Warriors’ success is Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
FanSided

Game Report: Wiggins has a night out against his former team

He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Andrew Wiggins
wmleader.com

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins posterizes T-Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Wiggins posterizes ex-teammate Towns in terrific first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Perhaps it was due to facing his former team, but Andrew Wiggins played with a little something extra Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He got off to a tremendous start, and ultimately didn’t miss a single shot in the first half.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins drops 35 points in win over the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins totaled 35 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins dropped 35.0 points in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves while also contributing to every category of...
NBA
#Wolves#Warriors#The University Of Kansas#Canadian
NBC Sports

Wiggins relishes poster dunks, not revenge game vs. T-Wolves

Andrew Wiggins threw down two huge poster dunks Wednesday night in the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Just take a look for yourself at Maple Jordan getting up in front of the home crowd. Both dunks came at the expense of Wiggins' former teammate, Karl-Anthony...
NBA
gowatertown.net

Wiggins dominates former Wolves mates with season-best 35

11-10-21 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss. Wiggins made his initial 10 shots, scored 22 of his points on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half and delivered an emphatic one-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns after driving the baseline. Stephen Curry scored 25 points to go with six assists coming off a 50-point masterpiece Monday night against Atlanta. Jordan Poole had 14 points and five rebounds to help Golden State push its NBA-leading record to 10-1.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins picks on former team as Warriors whip Wolves

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth straight despite losing Draymond Green for the rest of the game in the third quarter with a bruised right thigh.
NBA
primenewsghana.com

NBA roundup: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins stars in win over Wolves

November 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the basketball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Former Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins helps spearhead Golden State’s top-ranked defense

The Warriors were 9-1 entering Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, and that's in part because of Wiggins' help on the defensive end of the floor, where he guards the opponent's top player or second-best player on a nightly basis. "I have the mind-set to go out there and make it hard for them," Wiggins said. "And we do it collectively as a team.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Warriors ride Andrew Wiggins to sixth straight win; Draymond Green injured

Andrew Wiggins insists that playing his former team doesn’t mean much too him anymore, but it certainly must mean something to his new teammates. The Warriors fed Wiggins consistently in the first half for 22 of his season-high 35 points on their way to a 123-110 routing of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Chase Center.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Andrew Wiggins throws down 2 poster dunks on KAT in monster game vs T-Wolves

The Golden State Warriors are an NBA-best 10-1, and that’s even before Klay Thompson returns from injury. Steph Curry has gotten big help from other players so far this season, such as Andrew Wiggins. On Wednesday night, Wiggins had a huge performance vs the team that drafted him No. 1...
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

How Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney helped the Warriors pull away from the Timberwolves — with a bit of help from Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive performance to start the first 10 games wasn’t ideal. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, on 43/33/81 shooting splits and 53.9% True Shooting. He had spurts of rim aggression — using his burst and vertical athleticism to put pressure on defenses and draw fouls — but they were mixed in with bouts of mid-range settling and inefficient scoring.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

'Something had to be done,' Warriors' Andrew Wiggins says of trade from Minnesota

More than 1 ½ years after he was dealt to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, Andrew Wiggins said it’s not weird anymore when he faces the team for which he played the first 442 games of his career. “It’s basically like facing a whole new team,” Wiggins said...
NBA
East Bay Times

Warriors 3 Things: Is this the start of something big for Andrew Wiggins?

It was everything the Warriors needed Wednesday night. It was everything that fans have wanted since Andrew Wiggins arrived. The Warriors forward was spectacular against the Timberwolves Wednesday, opening the game 10-of-10 from the floor, finishing with 35 points, two game-sealing shots, and two incredible dunks over Minnesota star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins “stuffs” the stat-sheet in win over the Bulls

Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 119-93 win over the Bills on Friday. Wiggins "stuffed" the stat-sheet in the Warriors' win over the Bulls, exhibiting a more dynamic game outside of his scoring prowess. He is a talented player who has moments where he can arguably be the best player on the floor any given night. The concern is consistency and his tendency to play a role-based conservative game; these elements to his game can tend to limit his upside and leave him in a sort of fantasy "limbo." A limbo where his floor makes way for him to be considered for lineups anytime the Warriors are on the slate, but at the same time contributes to a low ceiling that makes him a tad less desirable for most roster constructions. In any case, he is worth having in your player pool; however, it could be essential to have a strong vision for how he can help lead you to a victory before making that investment.
NBA

