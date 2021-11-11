CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida mayor abruptly resigns, citing ongoing corruption

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a small South Florida city abruptly resigned from office during a commission meeting, saying he would “not be a figurehead for corruption.”

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt, 35, stood up after the commission’s public comment period on Wednesday night and announced his resignation in a prepared speech. It was not on the agenda for the meeting.

Pigatt pledged transparency and reform when he was elected to a commission seat in 2016 in the midst of a FBI corruption probe. He made a similar promise in 2018 when he was elected mayor.

“Those who stand up for what is right do not last long in this system,” he said. “Everything will be shared when it will do the most good.”

Pigatt made references to continuing City Hall corruption, though he did not note any specifics.

He said he believed the city had made some steps in the right direction, including submitting overdue financial audits and a five-year recovery plan to the state.

“Despite all of these accomplishments, in this position of mayor I could not stop corruption,” he said. “The reformers within the government are outnumbered by those who want to compromise, maintain the status quo and promote themselves over the people.”

The Miami Herald reported that Pigatt had repeatedly had disagreements with City Manager John Pate, who was hired in 2019. They had accused each other of misconduct and abuse of power.

“There are, of course, some in this very room and some sitting on this dais who are breathing a sigh of relief, believing that I’m finally going away,” Pigatt said. “As always, they could not be more incorrect in their hopes and pride.”

He then collected his belongings and left the meeting. He later posted his resignation on his Instagram page.

Vice Mayor Veronica Williams, who was elected last year, will replace Pigatt as mayor until the term ends next November. Opa-locka is in Miami-Dade County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Rickenmann wins runoff to become next mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Daniel Rickenmann, a longtime city council member backed by Republicans, has been chosen as the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city, a victory that came despite heavy-hitting Democratic endorsements for his opponent. Rickenmann won Tuesday’s runoff election over Tameika Isaac Devine, becoming only Columbia’s third mayor...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opa-locka, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Opa-locka, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Nevada approves district maps that bolster Democrats’ edge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak approved redrawn district maps on Tuesday that account for a decades-worth of population growth and shore up Democrats’ voter registration advantage in statehouse districts and two congressional battlegrounds. The newly drawn districts — which passed through the Democratic-controlled statehouse earlier in...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Williams
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy