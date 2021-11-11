CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Launch Is A Huge Success

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian made a wise business decision of teaming up with Fendi. Her SKIMS x Fendi collaboration has banked the reality star 1 million dollars in only one minute. According to sources, this will be the largest launch day since Kim’s SKIMS line was introduced back in 2019. The...

