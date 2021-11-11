Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Launch Is A Huge Success

Fendi and SKIMS‘ collaborative line launched on November 9 and the duo has reportedly raked in $1 million USD during its opening minute. According to TMZ, 300,000 people signed up for the release’s waitlist and customers who lined up outside Fendi’s store in Beverly Hills, California almost caused a stir due to people cutting in line. The offerings in the range are almost completely sold out, making this the Kim Kardashian-helmed brand’s biggest launch since 2019. Designs including the $4,200 USD Leather Dress, which Kardashian wore to the Wall Street Journal Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards, are no longer available. The silhouettes that are currently still up for grabs are the classic shapewear, sculpting bras and sculpting shorts.

