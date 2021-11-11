CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'This kid deserves to walk free' | Marc Cox on Rittenhouse trial

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 5 days ago

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was must-see television on Wednesday afternoon this week, and Marc Cox came to the conclusion that as Rittenhouse testified, "he was emotional. He was honest. There was nothing about his testimony that would lead you to believe he was sitting up there just trying to get out of this legal charge."

"This kid was defending himself," says Cox of the shootings at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests in 2020.

St. Louis, MO
St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

