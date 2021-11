Your loved ones could benefit from a wheelchair ramp, a quality preschool education, and important services on Washington Island thanks to members of the 100+ Women Who Care of Door County. Last month, the organization donated over $22,000 to three different non-profits. Door County Habitat for Humanity received over $11,000 for establishing its Rent-A-Ramp program that it will be orchestrating with the help of the Door County Aging Coalition to assist local residents to have more accessibility going in and coming out of their homes. Peninsula Preschool and the Washington Island Community Health Program received smaller grants to help fund their programming needs. Paula Latta from 100+ Women Who Care says she is proud of the impact has made in such a short time with over $240,000 donated since 2018.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO