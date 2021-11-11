CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Chinese city Dalian halts frozen food trade after COVID-19 cases

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese port city Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID-19 that began last week. The city on China's northeast coast has reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
MILITARY
itresearchbrief.com

China battles its largest Delta outbreak as cases surge in Dalian city

China is reportedly witnessing its biggest spike in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. Travelers from a city where infections have been rising at a much higher rate are being subject to strict quarantine rules in adjoining areas in order to curb the spread of the virus. Chinese authorities reported that there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Dalian#Food Production#Chinese#Reuters#Global Times
Reuters

Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A growing COVID-19 cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Chinese stock up on food as temperatures fall and Covid spreads

BEIJING — Beijing shoppers stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies, though it assured them there were sufficient supplies after some panic buying. China’s Ministry of Commerce published a seasonal...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
ophthalmologytimes.com

The impact of COVID-19 on Chinese ophthalmology at the start of the pandemic

Ophthalmologists’ close proximity to patients put them at higher risk of contracting the virus. Reviewed by Dr Ningli Wang. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on medicine and eyecare worldwide. In a recent study, Dr Ningli Wang, director of Beijing Tongren Eye Center, China, described its impact on ophthalmology in China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatsports.com

Aiming for ‘zero Covid,’ China focuses on frozen food, children’s clothes and, soon, the Olympics.

China’s top leader has declared that the country has “overcome” the impact of the coronavirus, even as sporadic lockdowns continue in various areas and officials order greater scrutiny of imported frozen food and children’s clothes — both extremely unlikely sources of contagion. The stringent, if sometimes impractical, restrictions stem from...
SPORTS
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China plans overhaul of seed rules to pave way for GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China plans an overhaul of its seed regulations setting out a clear path for approval of genetically modified crops, in a major step towards commercialising GM corn. The changes mean that a handful of recently approved GM traits developed by Chinese companies could be ready...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

New swine fever case on German farm seen as burden for import ban talks

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The discovery of another case of African swine fever (ASF) in farm pigs in Germany in an area previously free of the disease could make negotiations about lifting existing import bans with China and other major buyers more difficult, experts said on Tuesday. ASF was...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

A breakdown of 'Fragile', the viral pop song poking China

With more than 30 million YouTube views, the song "Fragile" has done something previously unthinkable -- become a commercial success while sending up China's authoritarian leaders. - Little Pink - To the uninitiated, "Fragile" sounds like any other saccharine ballad.
MUSIC
Soompi

Im Chang Jung Halts All Activities After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Just eight days into his comeback, Im Chang Jung has temporarily halted all activities after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 9, Im Chang Jung’s agency YES IM Entertainment officially announced, “After undergoing PCR testing in order to film a show, Im Chang Jung tested positive for COVID-19.”. “[Im Chang...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday. Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy