UPDATE 2-Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said. The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday,...

www.agriculture.com

