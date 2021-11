The Hubble Space Telescope is on the road back from its latest glitch, but it's not close to the finish line yet. In late October, the famous observatory experienced a problem with the synchronization of its internal communications, which knocked all five of its science instruments offline. The Hubble team got one of those instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), back up and running on Nov. 7, but the other four remain in a protective "safe mode."

