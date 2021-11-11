CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How do wind farms change small towns?

By Joe St. George
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZica_0ctUQLF100

How should our country generate the energy and electricity needed to heat homes?

For years, fossil fuels like coal and natural gas have been the main source, but President Joe Biden's economic spending plans, which could get a vote in the House next week, call for more wind turbines.

So, what would that look like? And how could it benefit towns across America?

TRIP TO RURAL TEXAS

Texas may be known for oil and gas, but in Taft, Texas, it's all about wind.

"It's windy," Elida Castillo said as she walked toward a wind turbine.

Castillo is an organizer with Chispa, a climate advocacy group in Texas.

While there are many "windy" cities in the country, it would be hard to find a town where the wind is as much a part of life as it is in Taft, Texas.

In total, there are around 200 or so wind turbines there. That averages out to be about one turbine for every 15 people who live in Taft.

Each turbine is around 400 feet tall — taller than the Statue of Liberty.

“We are taking something, something that is provided to us naturally, and using it for energy," Castillo said.

MORE WIND COMING

2020 produced a record amount of new wind power installations in the country, even in the middle of the pandemic. It accounted for 42% of all new sources of energy last year, according to the Department of Energy.

But the extent to which wind production grows further is very much dependent on whether Biden gets his spending package through Congress. That bill is separate from the infrastructure bill which has already been passed.

Currently, the spending legislation contains $235 billion worth of tax incentives for renewable energy, meant to encourage companies to make investments in projects like the one in Taft.

CHANGES IN SMALL TOWNS

Sergio Contreras with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership says wind turbine construction doesn’t just create jobs in places where there are few — it creates new forms of tax revenue. The county government where the Taft turbines were built has received over $40 million from the operator since 2006.

It’s also transforming education.

“The community colleges have implemented brand new programs to provide this workforce. A two-year program will produce a worker that will be paid $55,000," Contreras said.

As for Castillo, she admits the town isn’t entirely relying on wind to live.

After all, Texas is still drilling plenty of oil, and refiners and plants are visible around Taft, too. However, she says if her town can contribute just a little more to the environment, other towns can too.

“If Texas can do it, anybody can do it,” Castillo said.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

A coal plant fights to stay open. It could enrich Manchin

The power plant that buys coal from Sen. Joe Manchin’s company is fighting to stay open by generating electricity for cryptocurrency mining after being on the brink of economic collapse for years. The plan would ensure that the plant keeps burning some of the dirtiest coal on the market, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Wind Farms#Renewable Energy#House#Chispa#The Department Of Energy#Congress
World Economic Forum

Floating wind farms could make California 100% renewable by 2045

California will soon start generating clean energy from floating wind farms. Floating wind farms consist of a series of turbines that are basically fixed into floating steel mats. Unlike offshore wind farms, which have existed for several years, floating wind farms can float in water hundreds of feet deep. Deriving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Connecticut Post

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

TerraPower picks Kemmerer for nuclear plant

TerraPower has chosen the Naughton power plant in Kemmerer as the site of its first Natrium nuclear reactor, the company said Tuesday. The decision comes nearly six months after the nuclear developer and regional utility Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to build the demonstration reactor at one of four retiring Wyoming coal plants. Also in contention were Dave Johnston in Glenrock, Wyodak in Gillette and Jim Bridger in Rock Springs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The Biden Administration Plans Wind Farms Along Most of U.S. Coastline

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. On October 13, 2021, Interior Secretary Deb Halland from President...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
expressnews.com

Gas failures during blackout primarily due to cold, not power outages, FERC reports

WASHINGTON - A shortage of natural gas during the winter storm that swept Texas and other south-central states in February was primarily the result of the oil and gas industry's failure to weatherize its systems, causing nearly 60 percent of power outages to occur at natural gas-fired plants, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency reported Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar

 Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Slate

How the Oil and Gas Industry Has Broken Climate Education

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

What 11 power company execs say about coal, Biden, renewables

Power companies are being battered by rising fuel and supply costs even with winds at their back heading into 2022 as billions of dollars roll out of Washington to spur energy infrastructure projects. “It’s not a gale-force wind, but it’s a little bit of momentum out there in the world...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ucsusa.org

Why Does Wind Energy Get Wasted?

Wind energy is being thrown away—not because there’s too much of it, but because the grid hasn't caught up. To understand wind curtailment, the Union of Concerned Scientists and Synapse Energy Economics conducted an in-depth analysis of wind supply in Southwest Power Pool, which stretches from Texas to North Dakota.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS -- The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Lithuanian offshore wind auction proposals ‘could raise project prices’

Newly proposed changes to Lithuania’s offshore wind auction design could prompt developers to place higher bids in future rounds, according to industry groups. The revised draft law for renewable energy proposes Lithuania supporting only part of the electricity produced by the winning bidders, instead of all the output. It also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy