Missing North Lauderdale Teen Teen Dimitri Roberts Found

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police say a missing North Lauderdale teen has been found safe.

Dimitri Roberts, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was last outside Coconut Creek High School.

Police said they were anxious to find Roberts because he is on the autism spectrum but is verbal.

Thursday morning, police said officers found him in Fort Lauderdale and he’s been reunited with his family.