CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden announces effort to ID toxic air issues in veterans

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden the father of an Iraq war veteran, is using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

It centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.

Biden planned to travel to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Thursday to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and deliver remarks.

The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.

“We’re discovering there is a whole host of lung conditions related to deployment,” said Dr. Richard Meehan, an immunologist and rheumatologist. The retired U.S. Naval Reserve officer, who served in the Mideast during the 1990s and again in 2008, is co-director of the Denver-based National Jewish Hospital Center for Excellence on Deployment-Related Lung Disease.

Biden has hypothesized about a potential link between his son Beau's death from an aggressive brain cancer after returning from Iraq and his exposure to toxins in the air, particularly around massive pits where the military disposes of waste by burning. There's no scientific evidence to suggest that link.

Beau Biden's death was a defining moment for Joe Biden, one he said affected his decision to sit out the 2016 presidential race. The younger Biden deployed from October 2008 until September 2009 as a captain in the Delaware Army National Guard. In 2013, he was diagnosed with a tumor, and he died two years later at age 46.

Meehan, who is investigating the role of inhalation exposures among military personnel who were deployed to Southwest Asia, said it isn't only burn pits that are the issue — the air quality in some countries is so poor that troops would not be allowed to work there under civilian federal workplace guidelines. The center receives funding from the Department of Defense, along with private donors.

Meehan has worried that troops who came back with breathing problems were being compared with regular Americans to determine whether there was a higher rate of lung illness. But those deployed with the U.S. military are in peak physical condition and can generally run faster and are stronger and more fit than average Americans. To come back unable to make it up stairs without getting winded or unable to lift anything without breathing heavily is highly unusual.

“When you compare them to another group, you have to compare them to another healthy, fit group,” Meehan said. “That’s one of the problems overlooked in surveys that have shown no higher incidence of cancer."

The new rules will allow veterans to make claims within 10 years of service, and the government has changed how it determines what symptoms count and why.

The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, still they persisted for years.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
thecentersquare.com

Biden loses legal battle, COVID confidence as vaccine mandate stalls

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is struggling to win in court as well as the court of public opinion when it comes to his response to COVID-19. Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the pandemic has steadily dropped as he has issued more vaccine mandates, with one of those mandates seemingly dead in the water.
LABOR ISSUES
abc11.com

Biden to make it easier for vets exposed to toxic 'burn pits' to receive benefits

The Biden administration said Thursday it is establishing a new policy for U.S. veterans who have been exposed to toxic "burn pits" during their service overseas. The goal, the administration said, is to help more veterans receive benefits -- especially those with constrictive bronchiolitis, lung cancers and rare respiratory cancers.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beau Biden
Axios

Biden announces new strategy to reduce military and veteran suicides

President Biden announced on Tuesday a new strategy to reduce military and veteran suicide that includes promoting safe firearm storage and guides for firearm dealers. Why it matters: "Since 2010, more than 65,000 veterans have died by suicide – more than the total number of deaths from combat during the Vietnam War and the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan combined," the White House wrote in a news release.
MILITARY
marylandmatters.org

Biden Administration Focusing Efforts on Reducing Veteran Suicides

The Biden Administration has directed federal agencies to take new steps aimed at reducing suicide deaths among veterans in the United States. Veterans make up about 7.9% of the U.S. population, but account for about 13.5% percent of suicides in the country, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
mynews13.com

For veterans, Biden's effort to combat military suicides offers relief, hope

The Biden administration announced a new initiative this month aimed at reducing U.S. military and veteran suicides, touching off what officials say is an “unprecedented” federal effort to improve gun safety, including though training campaigns and new guidelines for federal firearms dealers. The new initiative also seeks to increase access...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Defense Department#War Veteran#White House#U S Naval Reserve
Reuters

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States longstanding “One China” policy but he also noted that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes its own decisions.White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting one day earlier.Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.But Biden on Tuesday sought to underscore his support for...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy