When it comes to buying holiday gifts, there are always a few people on your list who are impossible to shop for. Either you have no idea what they're into, or they're the type of person who buys themselves everything they want (I love this energy, but plz, it makes buying gifts so hard). And then, even when you find something that's perfect for them, you're like, "wait, do they already have this?!" But one thing you can't go wrong with is a unique photo gift that's both sweet and sentimental. You can be pretty sure that it's something they don't already have, AND you know it's something that they'll appreciate. I mean, who doesn't like receiving a gift with a cute photo of their favorite people (and/or pets)??

