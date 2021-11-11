Greatland Gold accelerates production on Havieron project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that the application for a permit to conduct exploration drilling on the Perron-East Gold Project has been submitted to the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks. Spearmint's 100-percent owned Perron-East gold project in Quebec is located in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. and Starr Peak Mining Ltd. On October 13, 2021, Amex Exploration Inc. announced significant drill results including 6.9 m of 43.74 g/t Au at Perron in a shallow hole and 28.64 g/t Au over 5 m at depth. On November 11, 2021, Starr Peak Mining Ltd. announced significant drill results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign with multiple VMS intersects up to 6.65% zinc-equivalent over 13.45 m, including 3.83 per cent Cu over 2.25 m. Laurentia Exploration, the same geological team who've conducted significant drill programs for both Amex and Starr Peak, will be overseeing all aspects of Spearmint's upcoming drill program on the Perron-East gold Project. Previous work programs on the Perron-East gold project have discovered multiple soil anomalies and an Induced Polarization (IP) survey over these anomalies have defined the highest priority drill targets. Spearmint is fully funded for this drill program using funds from a flow-through financing of $1 million dollars at twenty cents completed in May 2021, which included a lead investment by certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. Spearmint expects to begin this much anticipated and fully funded drill program in December 2021. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO