Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to further address the end of her conservatorship and answer questions about what she’s going to do with her newfound freedom. “Well let’s see, I’ve been in the conservatorship for thirteen years,” said Spears, speaking directly to the camera just a day after she declared to be on “cloud 9” in the first weekend free of the constraints of her conservatorship. “It’s really a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. So I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO