Taylor Wimpey pleased with performance and builds order book

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

(Alliance News) - Taylor Wimpey PLC said Thursday it is "pleased" with its performance in the second half so far and remains on track to deliver annual results in line with previous guidance. "We have been building a strong forward order book for 2022 and continue to see good...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Alkemy finds targets; Trident pleased with Thacker

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes Norwegian Supreme Court on two wind farms in the Fosen Vind cluster, Roan and Storheia, but feels own Rock project will be unaffected. Says ruling is "highly uncertain". "The Supreme Court did not conclude any actions for either party involved in the Fosen case and the Roan and Storheia wind farms therefore remain in operation for the time being," company explains. Fosen's majority shareholder, Statkraft AS, applies for a renewed concession and expropriation permit. Company adds: "The Investment Adviser recognises recent progress with the Rock and based on external legal advice, has no indication that the Fosen procedures will have any direct consequences for the Rock."
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady but Avast surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Monday following a muted session in Asia. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,345.77. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "In early exchanges, UK indices saw a lacklustre open, with some weakness in cyclical stocks offset by a drift to defensives to render the indices flat.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks little changed; inflation in focus

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended the day little changed on Monday amid worries about inflation and rising Covid cases in Europe, as investors mulled the latest comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. The FTSE 100 ended the day up just 0.05% at 7,351.86. Spreadex said inflation and...
Pete Redfern
The Independent

Taylor Wimpey passes rising costs on to house buyers

Taylor Wimpey has said it has been able to pass on all the soaring costs from squeezed supply chains to its customers as house prices increase.The housebuilder indicated its business has begun to return to normal pre-pandemic levels, with sales from its outlets being comparable to 2019 levels.In the second half of the year so far, it has sold 0.91 homes per outlet, compared to 0.93 two years ago and 0.76 in 2020.Cancellation rates, which hit 21% a year ago, have also returned to a more normal 14%.Chief executive ââPete Redfern said: “We are pleased with performance in the second...
Reuters

Taylor Wimpey shrugs off supply chain concerns on upbeat home prices

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L) joined bigger rivals on Thursday in underscoring strong demand, shrugging off supply chain concerns, as robust housing prices offset rise in construction costs. Cheap mortgages have underpinned the UK housing sector after a tax break introduced to prop up purchases...
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks flat, sterling gains as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were flat in early trade on Tuesday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,351.27. Data out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed the unemployment rate fell again in September, while the number of workers on payrolls rose despite the end of the furlough scheme, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Vitec to buy Savage for USD57.3 million; profit above views

Vitec Group PLC - Richmond, West London-based photography and video products maker - Says it has agreed to acquire Phoenix, Arizona-based photo backdrop maker Savage for up to USD57.3 million in cash. Completion is expected by the end of November. Also says for four months to October 31, has continued to see strong order intake and revenue, above 2019 levels, albeit with some component shortages, particularly in the Creative Solutions Division, holding revenue back. Vitec now expects financial 2021 adjusted pretax profit to be slightly above current market consensus of GBP40.8 million.
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Card Factory non-exec buys 200,000 shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Card Factory PLC - Wakefield, West Yorkshire-based card and gift retailer - Non-Executive Director Tripp Lane buys 200,000 shares at average 53.5 pence,...
Life Style Extra

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 75,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 722.75 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Life Style Extra

Nightcap pleased with post-lockdown trade but warns on jobs backdrop

(Alliance News) - Nightcap PLC on Monday said full-year revenue increased, boosted by strong reopening trading as the hospitality sector saw coronavirus restrictions lift, though it warned on recruitment challenges. Shares were down 5.6% at 20.31 pence on Monday in London. The London-based bar operator reported a 15% rise in...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Shell simplifies

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended higher on Monday with miners restricting gains in the FTSE 100, while Royal Dutch Shell set out plans for simplification. The FTSE 100 index closed up 3.95 points, or 0.1%, at 7,351.86. The FTSE 250 ended up 64.06 points, or 0.3%, at 23,621.58. The AIM All-Share index finished up 1.37 points, or 0.1%, at 1,254.08.
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge lower but Avast bucks trend

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged lower by midday on Monday as investors mulled the latest data out of China and looked ahead to the latest UK inflation reading later in the week. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,333.94. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said:...
Life Style Extra

Sunday newspaper round-up: IAG, The Hut Group, Nvidia

(Sharecast News) - A cash call would be the quickest way for IAG to tackle its €12.3bn of debt and begin paying a dividend again, HSBC aviation analyst Andrew Lobbenberg said. If not, then the carrier would have to resort to its cash flows. Any decision on a rights issue would likely be taken by the company's new bos, Nicholas Cadbury, when he started early the following year. Lobbenberg had already said in September that plans to raise cash for IAG might follow positive news such as the reopening of travel to the US. - Financial Mail on Sunday.
The Independent

Pub sales edge ahead of pre-pandemic levels for third month in a row

Sales at Britain’s pub, bar and restaurant groups pushed ahead of pre-pandemic levels for a third consecutive month in October, despite labour shortages and rising costs continuing to drag on performance.Sales rose 3% on 2019 levels amid a continued rebound in the late-night market. Bars enjoyed sales growth of 13%, according to a report by the CGA, The Coffer Group and RSM.Pubs fared better than restaurants with sales growing 3% and 2% respectively.Sales were up 64% from October 2020 when pubs and restaurants were closed during lockdown.Mark Sheehan, managing director at Coffer Corporate Leisure, said: “The bar and late-night market...
udiscovermusic.com

Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor Announces Debut Book

Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor has announced her debut book, which shares its title with the moniker of her current pop project. The critically acclaimed British pop artist will release Self Esteem later this year, with an exact release date to be confirmed soon. The book’s cover and more details will be shared next week, according to publishers YourShelf.
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has plunged below $60,000 amid a market-wide crash.Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Solana (SOL) were among several other leading cryptocurrencies to also tumble in value, dipping by between 5-10 per cent on Tuesday morning.The price crash comes less than a week after bitcoin hit a new all-time high of close to $69,000.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe overall crypto market fell by more than $200 billion overnight to around $2.6 trillion, having briefly teased $3 trillion during the record-breaking rally last week.The reason for the price crash is not immediately clear, with several...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 15,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
