Are snow days over? School districts weigh remote options for emergency closure during winter

Are snow days a thing of the past?

Sure, the white stuff hasn’t started falling across Upstate New York yet, but in a matter of days or weeks it will. As winter arrives, the question comes up for the second year in a row: Are school districts going to do snow days this year?

The coronavirus pandemic made remote learning common. While many districts have switched away from remote learning – many of the tools used remain place.

The state has extended a pilot program, allowing schools to flex snow days and utilize remote learning during winter weather events.

There are two common ways districts are going:

1) Retain the old system of building emergency closure days into the schedule; or

2) Continuing remote learning on those days.

Here’s the problem, though: A lot of districts have settled back into the pre-pandemic process.

The only caveat many districts have applied is that if emergency closure days run out – then they will move into remote learning.

Each district will be left to make their own decision about it.

