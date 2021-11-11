CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are snow days over? School districts weigh remote options for emergency closure during winter

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7iSn_0ctUJHOE00

Are snow days a thing of the past?

Sure, the white stuff hasn’t started falling across Upstate New York yet, but in a matter of days or weeks it will. As winter arrives, the question comes up for the second year in a row: Are school districts going to do snow days this year?

The coronavirus pandemic made remote learning common. While many districts have switched away from remote learning – many of the tools used remain place.

The state has extended a pilot program, allowing schools to flex snow days and utilize remote learning during winter weather events.

There are two common ways districts are going:

1) Retain the old system of building emergency closure days into the schedule; or

2) Continuing remote learning on those days.

Here’s the problem, though: A lot of districts have settled back into the pre-pandemic process.

The only caveat many districts have applied is that if emergency closure days run out – then they will move into remote learning.

Each district will be left to make their own decision about it.

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Snow plow crews are getting ready for winter: How much of a driver shortage is there?

Ready or not, winter is here. For motorists that means seeing snow plows out on the roads keeping them safe for travel. Each year it’s a challenge, according to transportation officials, who deal with staffing issues. There are millions of miles of roads to be cleared across Upstate New York as lake effect snow and winter weather impacts travel across Central New York and the Finger Lakes.
TRAFFIC
cnycentral.com

Snow days to return to most CNY schools instead of remote option during bad weather

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The pandemic threatened to take away snow days as we once knew them – but this year, Central New York school districts are bringing them back. The Syracuse City School District and the Baldwinsville Central School District confirmed to CNY Central that emergency snow days are back on the calendar. Last year, both districts required students to attend class remotely on days when weather prevented them from coming to class safely.
SYRACUSE, NY
WJON

Area School Districts Announce 2021 Winter Weather Response Plans

UNDATED -- As winter approaches, local school districts are announcing their weather guidelines and procedures. The superintendents of the Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and St. Cloud Area school districts will continue to coordinate their responses to weather emergencies. They say the goal is to make closing, late start, and early release announcements by 10:00 p.m. the night before or 5:30 a.m. the day of.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

District 742 Students Will Learn at Home During Snow Days

St. Cloud Area School District 742 will switch to flexible learning days if winter weather keeps kids from getting to class. According to a press release, as long as there is no widespread interruption of power or internet service, the first five weather-related closings days would be taught through the distance learning model. The district says a decision will be made about the school day the night before or by 5:30 a.m. the day of school.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
whatcom-news.com

Some Whatcom County school districts continue closures

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Citing dangers in getting to and from buildings due to flooding, the following school district and schools announced building and event closures today, November 16th. Bellingham School District. Blaine School District. Ferndale School District. Nooksack Valley School District. Mount Baker School District. Lynden School District. Lummi...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WCAX

Surging cases force St. Regis school district to go remote

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID cases are soaring in Franklin County, New York, and have led an entire school district to move to remote learning. St. Regis Falls Central School District is back to learning online after one-third of the student body and staff needed to quarantine. “Over...
SAINT REGIS FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

