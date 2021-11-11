Massachusetts woman nearly loses leg after developing deadly condition following high-intensity Spin class

A Massachusetts woman nearly lost her leg after she developed a life-threatening condition following a high intensity-spin class.

Kaelyn Franco said she initially mistook her rhabdomyolysis symptoms as a sign her work-out regiment was going well — until they turned into severe pain and swelling. In a TikTok video posted last month, which has been viewed 3.5 million times, she shares a photo of her showing off her leg definition, with the caption “Not me thinking I gained muscle doing a spin class.”

The clip then cuts dramatically to an image of her laying in a hospital bed.

“Not me almost losing my leg and life the next day,” she wrote.

During an interview with Today on Thursday, the 23-year-old explained doctors were forced to cut open her leg to relieve the pressure and swelling. They subsequently diagnosed her with Rhabdomyolysis, which is also known as rhabdo.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the condition “occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.” Intense exercise can also trigger rhabdo, with spin classes in particular posing “risks to newcomers,” experts have said.

Franco, an avid biker, said she shifted over to Spin classes when the weather started to cool. She took her first class on Sept. 15 following recommendations from a cousin.

“I was definitely pushing myself for sure, but I don’t think I was overworking myself to the point where I was like, OK I really overdid it,” Franco recalled.

“(But) as soon as I stepped off the bike, my knees just gave out and I pretty much fell. I thought that was strange at first, but then I was like maybe it’s just my muscles are tired, weak and just a little bit sore.”

She said her muscles felt “tense” the next day, but she brushed it off as a sign of her hard work. Franco opted to go the hospital as her symptoms worsened: she was in so much pain it left her unable to walk and her urine was becoming a darker and darker brown.

Tests later revealed she had a high amount of creatine kinase — an enzyme that can reveal muscle damage — in her blood. While normal levels typically stand around 33-211 units per liter; Franco’s CK level reached more than 259,000 at one point.

“I couldn’t walk or move and had to be put on a catheter,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “My rhabdo turned into acute compartment syndrome (a condition caused by pressure buildup from swelling tissues and internal bleeding).”

Doctors managed to save Franco’s life — and leg — with an emergency surgery. She remains on crutches more than two months later.

Franco, once incredibly active, hopes she will be able to move about more freely by December. She said she wanted to open up about her experience to ensure others were aware of the signs of rhabdo.

Symptoms include: Muscle cramps, aches, feeling weak or tired, unable to complete job tasks or finish a workout routine, and tea-colored urine.

“It really did turn my world upside down,” Franco told TODAY. “It was just super traumatic and stressful.”