CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts woman nearly loses leg after developing deadly condition following high-intensity Spin class

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A Massachusetts woman nearly lost her leg after she developed a life-threatening condition following a high intensity-spin class.

Kaelyn Franco said she initially mistook her rhabdomyolysis symptoms as a sign her work-out regiment was going well — until they turned into severe pain and swelling. In a TikTok video posted last month, which has been viewed 3.5 million times, she shares a photo of her showing off her leg definition, with the caption “Not me thinking I gained muscle doing a spin class.”

The clip then cuts dramatically to an image of her laying in a hospital bed.

“Not me almost losing my leg and life the next day,” she wrote.

During an interview with Today on Thursday, the 23-year-old explained doctors were forced to cut open her leg to relieve the pressure and swelling. They subsequently diagnosed her with Rhabdomyolysis, which is also known as rhabdo.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the condition “occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.” Intense exercise can also trigger rhabdo, with spin classes in particular posing “risks to newcomers,” experts have said.

Franco, an avid biker, said she shifted over to Spin classes when the weather started to cool. She took her first class on Sept. 15 following recommendations from a cousin.

“I was definitely pushing myself for sure, but I don’t think I was overworking myself to the point where I was like, OK I really overdid it,” Franco recalled.

“(But) as soon as I stepped off the bike, my knees just gave out and I pretty much fell. I thought that was strange at first, but then I was like maybe it’s just my muscles are tired, weak and just a little bit sore.”

She said her muscles felt “tense” the next day, but she brushed it off as a sign of her hard work. Franco opted to go the hospital as her symptoms worsened: she was in so much pain it left her unable to walk and her urine was becoming a darker and darker brown.

Tests later revealed she had a high amount of creatine kinase — an enzyme that can reveal muscle damage — in her blood. While normal levels typically stand around 33-211 units per liter; Franco’s CK level reached more than 259,000 at one point.

“I couldn’t walk or move and had to be put on a catheter,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “My rhabdo turned into acute compartment syndrome (a condition caused by pressure buildup from swelling tissues and internal bleeding).”

Doctors managed to save Franco’s life — and leg — with an emergency surgery. She remains on crutches more than two months later.

Franco, once incredibly active, hopes she will be able to move about more freely by December. She said she wanted to open up about her experience to ensure others were aware of the signs of rhabdo.

Symptoms include: Muscle cramps, aches, feeling weak or tired, unable to complete job tasks or finish a workout routine, and tea-colored urine.

“It really did turn my world upside down,” Franco told TODAY. “It was just super traumatic and stressful.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman reveals how she almost lost leg from spin class

A woman has described her experience of nearly losing her leg after developing a potentially fatal medical condition called rhabdomyolysis from a spin class.In October, Kaelyn Franco, who goes by the username @kofranco_ on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app, in which she described her experience with the medical condition following her first-ever spin class.In the video, Franco began by showing a photo she’d taken immediately after her spin class of what she thought was her bulging leg muscles, with the caption reading: “Not me thinking I gained muscle doing a spin class.”The video then transitioned to a photo...
WORKOUTS
People

23-Year-Old Nearly Needed Her Leg Amputated After a Spin Class Left Her with Rhabdomyolysis

A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman narrowly avoided needing her leg amputated after she developed a life-threatening condition during a spin class. Kaelyn Franco is a longtime athlete who played soccer and softball in high school and continued with athletics in college. In September, a friend recommended that the recent graduate give spin class a try, and she took her first one on Sept. 15.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Shape Magazine

A 23-Year-Old Almost Lost Her Leg After Attending a Spin Class

Kaelyn Franco attended her first spin class on September 15 — and it nearly cost her her leg or, worse, her life. When Franco, 23, got off the bike at the end of the 45-minute class, her legs immediately buckled. "I thought that was strange at first, but then I was like maybe it's just my muscles are tired, weak, and just a little bit sore," the Massachusetts resident told TODAY. And being that Franco is, in her words, "someone who played sports all [her] life," both she and her cousins (with whom she attended the workout) thought nothing of it.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Muscle Pain#Emergency Surgery#Muscle Tissue#Tiktok
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy