MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s Cuban community is expected to take to the streets and attend demonstrations on Monday in a show of solidarity with the people of Cuba. Over the weekend there were renewed calls for freedom in Cuba. From Versailles restaurant in Little Havana to Bayfront Park, hundreds called for an end to more than six decades of communism in Cuba. Also Monday, the Cuban people are expected again to take to the streets as they did over the summer, demanding freedom and democracy. Since those widespread protests back in July, the Cuban government has arrested hundreds of people. “I...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO