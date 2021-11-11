CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Researcher: Medicare Advantage Plans Costing Billions More Than They Should

By Fred Schulte, Kaiser Health News Kaiser Health News
Daily Times
 6 days ago

Switching seniors to Medicare Advantage plans has cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original Medicare, a cost that has exploded since 2018 and is likely to rise even higher, new research has found. Richard Kronick, a former federal health policy researcher and a...

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Truth About Those Medicare Advantage TV Commercials

Odds are, you've seen those Medicare Advantage TV commercials featuring the likes of William Shatner, George Foreman, Jimmie Walker and Joe Namath touting the "free" health insurance plans offering enticing benefits not available from so-called "Original Medicare" (also called "traditional Medicare"). But are they for real?. Now that it's Medicare...
WILLIAM SHATNER
Benzinga

What are Medicare Plan Star Ratings and Why They Should Matter To Seniors?

Every year the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) releases Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The information can be an essential piece of information especially for Medicare beneficiaries currently in plans that received average or poor ratings. 2022 Medicare...
HEALTH
Canyon News

What Happens If I Chose The Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan?

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I recently attended a Medicare Advantage meeting because my Medicare Supplement Plan F is costing me $220 a month and was going to join. A friend introduced me to your articles explaining the various Parts and Plans of Medicare. Now I am having second thoughts. My question...
hometownstations.com

Brown looking for ways to speed up authorization for Medicare Advantage Plan

Senator Sherrod Brown is urging the White House to use legislation he has introduced to improve authorization for the Medicare Advantage Plans. Brown led a bipartisan group of Senators requesting an update on the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid services efforts to streamline prior authorization protocols across programs like the Medicare Advantage Plans. He says that President Biden should use legislation he introduced as the framework to require private insurance companies that operate those plans to approve medical services in a timelier manner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
New Castle News

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: 2022 Changes in the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage

Every year the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changes the parameters of the Medicare Part D standard benefit design. Medicare Part D is optional prescription drug coverage that’s available through private companies and has a monthly premium. You can get Part D as a stand-alone drug plan or as part of a Medicare Advantage plan that includes both medical and prescription drug coverage.
INDUSTRY
newspressnow.com

Consumers urged to use caution with Medicare coverage

A local insurance agent is urging people to make sure Medicare Advantage plans are a good fit before signing up for one. Ads that include celebrity spokespeople promote Medicare Advantage plans, a specific type of coverage available for those who qualify for Medicare. The ads promote a variety of coverage with promises such as “no additional costs to you,” but Jerry Makison, a local insurance agent who sells Medicare plans, said while the advantage plan could be beneficial for some, it may not be right for everyone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Medicare Premiums#Ahip#Ma Lsb#Department Of Justice
Arizona Capitol Times

Medicare Advantage builds stronger, healthier communities

In 2004, I was the victim of a random drive by shooting. The injuries I sustained left me paralyzed from two inches below my collarbone, and my life was forever changed. Before the shooting, I was a successful businesswoman and the primary provider for my family. However, my injuries left me in a coma for a considerable period of time. I lost my health insurance during this time. When I was able to return home, I struggled to stay afloat, and eventually lost my home and declared bankruptcy due to $1 million in medical debt. I was forced to confront my new health condition and impending poverty in one fell swoop.
AMERICAS
lansingcitypulse.com

Keep Medicare Advantage strong

Having served in the Michigan State House, I am very familiar with the needs of my community. Now in my retirement, issues that I once advocated for as an ally on the House floor have become highly personal. One such concern is health care coverage for seniors. When I retired,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com

Medicare vs Medicare Advantage with Health Alliance

Sherry from Health Alliance join us to talk about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans and how to choose which plan is right for you. You can get more information at osfmedadvantage.org.
HEALTH
13abc.com

Choosing a Medicare Plan? 5 Things You Should Know

Sponsored - Looking for a medicare plan? 5 things you should know. As Americans close in on 65, they have three options for Medicare plans, Traditional Medicare, Medicare plus Traditional coverage, Medicare Advantage. Selecting the right Medicare plan is not an easy process, and the wrong choice can end up costing you more to fix. Before selecting your Medicare plan keep in mind these five things about Medicare.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
mckinneyonline.com

What Healthcare Costs Should I Plan for in Retirement?

For most retirees, the largest expense in retirement will either by taxes or healthcare. (. The Importance of Wellness in Retirement) In a 2021 survey, 32% of all workers reported they were either “not too” or “not at all” confident that they would have enough money to pay for their medical expenses in retirement.1.
HEALTH SERVICES
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Advantage 2022 Spotlight: First Look

Over the last decade, Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, has taken on a larger role in the Medicare program. In 2021, more than 26 million Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. This brief provides an overview of the Medicare Advantage plans that are available for 2022 and key trends over time. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Part D marketplace is also available.)
TEXAS STATE
WTNH.com

CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare AEP and Advantage Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we’re talking about Medicare. More specifically how to get the coverage you need during the Medicare annual enrollment period that’s going on now. Here to help us navigate this process is Marla Pantano, President of CarePartners of Connecticut-a not-for-profit health plan here in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

Medicare Part B premium increase for 2022 is biggest ever

Medicare recipients are in for the biggest premium hike in the program’s history next year. Monthly premiums for Medicare Part B will increase by $21.60 in 2022, rising from $148.50 to $170.10. That’s an increase of nearly 15% and works out to a jump of $259.20 over the whole year.
ECONOMY
Daily Local News

PLANNING AHEAD: Facts on Medicare Supplements vs. Medicare Advantage [Column]

I had planned to forego any further writing on Medicare plans and Open Enrollment which is now ongoing until Dec. 7, thinking that my Nov. 2 column on MEDI, a free service staffed by volunteers that provides advice on the topic would be enough. However, the vast number of television ads and the glossy circulars favoring Medicare Advantage plans that I viewed changed my mind. You are unlikely to hear many television commercials regarding Medicare Supplement plans so this describes that alternative.
federalnewsnetwork.com

Enhance your coverage with Compass Rose Medicare Advantage

A week or so before interviewing Sherri Hebert, the vice president and chief operating officer of Compass Rose Benefits Group, I called an old friend and news source for some help and advice. Reporters, like lawyers, like to know the answers before they ask the questions. In this case, the pro was Walton Francis. He literally wrote the book, the Consumers’ CHECKBOOK Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees. He is the living authority on the plans. I wanted to get his take on Medicare Advantage and planned to discretely ask him about Compass Rose. I purposefully did not tell him I had the interview coming up. It turns out I didn’t have to be so clever. He mentioned Compass Rose as a superior example of an outfit going above and beyond to take care of its troops. He mentioned that the Cold War intelligence population is aging and Compass Rose has a reputation more making sure members age well, don’t get caught up in red tape and that the staff, from the President on down, get personally involved in getting the best deal for members. That dovetailed with the interview later when Hebert makes that point and identifies an example of the President of Compass Rose going to bat for a member.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy