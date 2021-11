The 49ers have lost five of their last six games. San Francisco saw their playoff hopes drop to 20% after the loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Sitting at 3-5 with the remanned Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football next week is harsh. But, unfortunately, bad luck has been the theme for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49er tenure. The excuses have run dry in year five, and now he had nine games to make something shake.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO