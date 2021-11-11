CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia's detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

By CARA ANNA
Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya -- American and British citizens have been swept up in Ethiopia's mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans under a new state of emergency in the country's escalating war, The Associated Press has found. Thousands of Tigrayans in the capital, Addis Ababa, and across Africa's second most populous country...

