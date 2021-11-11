CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why are so many Tory MPs able to get filthy rich? Because we let them | Peter Geoghegan

By Peter Geoghegan
The Guardian
 5 days ago
houses of parliament Photograph: osterman/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The corruption of British political life could easily be stopped, and ending second jobs for MPs is a very obvious place to start. But that kind of change requires a government – and a prime minister – that respects standards in public life. At the moment, we have neither.

An intensely relaxed attitude to politicians becoming filthy rich emanates from the very top of this government. Boris Johnson flagrantly flouted the rules of parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) when he returned to his £275,000-a-year job as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph just days after resigning as foreign secretary in 2018. Ex-ministers are supposed to wait three months before taking on jobs to avoid them exploiting access to government contacts.

Theresa May – still the MP for Maidenhead – has earned almost £2m on the international lecture circuit since resigning as prime minister two years ago, including being paid £115,000 to address a women’s forum founded by the Dubai ruler accused of kidnapping his daughter (which he has denied).

David Cameron expected that his lobbying for Greensill would net him tens of millions, while Sajid Javid had only been out the door of No 11 Downing Street for six months before taking up a role “advising” JP Morgan for £150,000 a year.

These should be scandals, but they are not – they go on in plain sight. The Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox’s incredibly lucrative moonlighting for the British Virgin Islands was recorded in the register of interests. Last week’s revelations that Tory donors who gave the party £3m and served as the Conservative party’s treasurer have been put forward for seats in the Lords drew from publicly available data on donations to political parties. Tory MPs have declared that they have been paid more than £4m for second jobs .

MPs’ outside earnings have not always been this transparent – for years second jobs were deliberately kept off the books. That was until 1953, when the journalist Andrew Roth was left baffled after watching the Labour MP Richard Stokes make a stridently pro-Arab speech in the Commons. Stokes’s party at the time had a strong pro-Israel position. Why, Roth wondered, had the honourable member for Ipswich taken such a different line. Digging into Stokes’s background, Roth found out that he had a sideline as managing director of an engineering company making heavy machinery for oilfields around the Arab world. That experience inspired Roth to write The Business Background of MPs, and start campaigning for a register of interests to chart MPs’ second jobs.

Roth’s diligence did not, of course, end the scandal of MPs’ second jobs. A register of members’ financial interests did not happen until 1974, after a series of scandals on second jobs. The Nolan inquiry, set up in 1994 after the “cash for questions” scandal in which it was found that a lobbyist working on behalf of the Harrods owner, Mohamed Al Fayed, was paying two Conservative MPs £2,000 a time to ask parliamentary questions for him, established the House of Commons Committee on Standards. This is the committee that is supposed to advise the prime minister on ethical standards, the one that Johnson tried to tear down to defend Owen Paterson, who was paid £500,000 by two companies for whom he lobbied , Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

Johnson’s attempts to defend Paterson ultimately failed – but MPs’ second jobs are a symptom of a much deeper corruption, particularly in the Conservative party. Some 90 Conservative MPs have second jobs in consultancy or as directors, compared with three Labour MPs. The pernicious influence of money in British politics has seldom been so blatant, from the erstwhile housing secretary Robert Jenrick overturning a planning decision to profit a developer who then donated to the Tory party, to the £2.1bn in PPE or Covid testing contracts awarded to companies with links to the party.

For centuries, MPs were unpaid. Campaigners such as the Chartists argued, with some justification, that this meant that politics would remain the preserve of the wealthy. Herbert Asquith’s Liberal government eventually voted for a £400 annual salary in 1911. Now, however, the House of Commons has become a place where many go to seek their fortune.

• This article was amended on 12 November 2021. The Nolan inquiry established the House of Commons Committee on Standards, not the Committee on Standards in Public Life as an earlier version said.

  • Peter Geoghegan is investigations editor of openDemocracy



The Guardian

Paterson’s fair-weather friends keep well away from the standards debate

It was the absences that were most telling. There was, of course, no Boris Johnson. The prime minister is far too streetwise to return to the scene of the crime where he had whipped his MPs to rip up the rules on standards and set up a rigged committee to exonerate his old mucker Owen Paterson of multiple counts of paid advocacy. There was also no Andrea Leadsom, who had allowed herself to be used as the fall guy by proposing the amendment for the Potemkin court. There’s only so much embarrassment someone can take.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The party interests that have stalled Lords reform

John Harris is obviously right (The Lords is a scandal in plain sight. If we won’t abolish it now, then when?, 15 November), but he overlooks a revealing episode in the saga of failed attempts at modernisation. MPs gave a record 338 majority to the coalition government’s reform bill in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former cabinet secretaries tell Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze

Every living former cabinet secretary has told Boris Johnson to stop blocking reforms to curb sleaze – one urging MPs to act if he refuses to do so.A watchdog’s report, calling for the prime minister to lose the power to decide whether to launch investigations for alleged breaches of the ministerial code, has been gathering dust for three years.Despite public anger over the Owen Paterson and second jobs scandals, the government is again poised to reject handing the decision to a truly independent body.Now the former civil service heads – to prime ministers stretching from Margaret Thatcher to Mr...
POLITICS
UK's Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over charges of sleaze within his Conservative party and lacklustre leadership at the COP26 climate summit. Johnson will be quizzed by the heads of parliament's cross-party select committees at 1500 GMT for a stock-take of government policy, typically held three times a year and which can prove uncomfortable for under-fire leaders. This session -- Johnson's sixth since becoming prime minister in mid-2019 -- coincides with a simmering crisis over MPs' conduct, primarily from his own ruling Conservative party, over potential conflicts of interest and lucrative second jobs. On the eve of his appearance, Johnson sought to get on the front foot by writing to parliament's speaker to say he will back proposals to bar British lawmakers from acting as paid political consultants and advisers.
JOBS
Video shows Geoffrey Cox telling tax haven officials there are 'drawbacks' to MPs declaring outside earnings because people might criticise them

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox represented the British Virgin Islands government in a corruption inquiry. Cox discussed the BVI's register of interests, drawing parallels to the UK Parliament's register. Cox said though disclosures are good, he noted "there are real drawbacks to open registers". Video shows Tory MP Sir Geoffrey...
POLITICS
We’ll never get to zero emissions unless we admit the ugly truth – we’re all climate hypocrites

I was asked last week by a TV producer to discuss accusations of hypocrisy levelled at national leaders flying to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. In this case, however, I believe it was essential that leaders turned up in person to try to agree on a way for humanity to avoid destruction. Besides, total emissions from Cop26 were on a par with a single international football tournament – that’s a small price to pay in the fight to cut global emissions to zero.No, the kind of climate hypocrisy that has been bothering me lately runs deeper than that. At...
ENVIRONMENT
