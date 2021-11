With Luke Bryan set to take the CMA Awards stage on November 10, there have been a plethora of country artists who have come before him. Beginning in 1967, the CMA Awards took place with Bobbie Gentry and Sonny James hosting the first show. However, the 1967 awards were not televised. It wasn’t until Dale Evans and Roy Rogers took the hosting reigns in 1968, that fans at home were invited to watch. From there, Tennessee Ernie Ford became the host in 1969, becoming the first artist to host the show for consecutive years, from 1969-1971.

