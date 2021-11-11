Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

"We understand that the strongest will win." Cyprus coach Nikolaos Kostenoglu spoke about this match: "We know that we will play with the top team of the group. Despite the fact that we are below Russia and score fewer points, we must fulfill our national duty, we will give our best. We are back to work with the players. I want to emphasize their desire and will to win, their professionalism and skill, so I am optimistic. Of course, we understand that the strongest will win.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO