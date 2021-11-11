CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia played to an often ill-tempered, rainy 0-0 draw in the Socceroos’ first home match...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brazil beats Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is celebrating as the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins. Neymar set up Lucas Paquetá in the 72nd minute to give Brazil a 1-0...
FIFA
WBAL Radio

Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic sent a message — with his head and his undershirt. Take that, Mexico. Pulisic and the Americans are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his very first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century.
FIFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Russia 6-0 Cyprus in World Cup Qualifiers 2021

"We understand that the strongest will win." Cyprus coach Nikolaos Kostenoglu spoke about this match: "We know that we will play with the top team of the group. Despite the fact that we are below Russia and score fewer points, we must fulfill our national duty, we will give our best. We are back to work with the players. I want to emphasize their desire and will to win, their professionalism and skill, so I am optimistic. Of course, we understand that the strongest will win.
UEFA
NBC Los Angeles

USA Beats Mexico 2-0 in Fiery World Cup Qualifier

The USA recorded a memorable win in Cincinnati, beating a more experienced Mexico team by two goals to nil. The game being a World Cup qualifier added to the intensity as USA leapfrogged Mexico in the standings and put themselves in a good position to make the tournament. Neither team...
MLS
Seattle Times

Spain edges Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spain didn’t falter with a World Cup spot on the line and will make its 12th straight appearance at the tournament next year. Substitute Álvaro Morata scored late as “La Roja” beat Sweden 1-0 Sunday to win Group B and earn the automatic spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s team facing the playoffs.
SOCCER
casinonewsdaily.com

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Scotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of these 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind the 1st – place football club, Denmark, who cruised to their 9th consecutive victory.
FIFA
AFP

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with captain Aaron Finch describing the achievement as "huge". Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai. Warner became Trent Boult's second wicket but Marsh kept up the charge to power Australia home to their long-awaited T20 crown and add to their five 50-over World Cup trophies. Glenn Maxwell, who made 28, joined Marsh, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 50-ball knock, to put on 66 runs and hit the winning boundary.
WORLD

