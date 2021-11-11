Woman, 39, fatally struck by sanitation truck turning at Brooklyn intersection: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A woman died days after she was struck by a sanitation truck that was making a turn at a Brooklyn intersection, authorities announced Thursday.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 73rd Street and 11th Avenue in Dyker Heights, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers observed 39-year-old Lidia Natsiashvili, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body.

EMS transported Natsiashvili to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased on Friday, October 29, the NYPD said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a man operating a DSNY Sanitation truck was making a left turn, heading northbound on 11th Avenue from 73rd Street, when he struck Natsiashvili as she was crossing eastbound on 11th Avenue, from the northeast corner to the northwest corner.

The truck driver remained on scene and was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.