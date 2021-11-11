CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Listen: Why Alex Cora was worried about Eduardo Rodriguez facing the Astros

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3ouA_0ctUBf5s00

Tipping pitches. It has been a well-documented struggle for Eduardo Rodriguez throughout his career.

Unfortunately for the lefty, the issue arose at some inopportune times throughout the 2021 season, likely including his first postseason appearance during the Red Sox' run in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Rays.

And while some adjustments allowed Rodriguez to bounce back with a stellar start in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against Tampa Bay, Red Sox' manager Alex Cora was still worried heading into the showdown with the Astros.

It was a concern he revealed when appearing on the Merloni and Fauria Show Wednesday afternoon.

"There were a few games there, now I can say it, people knew what was coming. Obviously, you saw it Lou (Merloni), we made a lot of adjustments with the hands. We kept making adjustments in October," Cora said. "One of my biggest fears was facing that team, the Astros, in October. I know people are going to take it the wrong way - I'm not saying because of what happened in '17 - they are really good at looking at gloves and tendencies and where you set and all that. At one point, I was like, 'Oh my God, they're going to take advantage of this.'

"He actually did an amazing job going from the Tampa start, the first one, to the second one, to pitch against the Astros. Those are the things people don't know. I can say it now because the season is over. I think stuff-wise, he was really, really good toward the end. As you know, when that changeup is below 85 (mph) and the fastball is above 92 (mph) he's almost impossible to hit because the carry of his fastball is legit and the action of his changeup is one of the best in the big leagues."

To listen to the entire interview - which also includes Cora's take on his Manager of the Year snub, Tim Hyers surprise departure and the merits of a Kyle Schwarber return - listen here ...

All worked out in the end for Rodriguez, who went on to allow just three runs over six innings in what would be the Red Sox' Game 3 win over the Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Yardbarker

Will the Red Sox extend a qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez?

Will the Red Sox extend a qualifying offer towards Eduardo Rodriguez? They have until Sunday at 5 p.m. eastern time to do so. Rodriguez is one of 160-plus major-leaguers who have filed for free agency since the World Series ended on Tuesday. The 28-year-old left-hander is a few weeks removed from an up-and-down 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Red Sox#Rays#Fauria Show
CBS Boston

Los Angeles Angels Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Eduardo Rodriguez

BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom said over the weekend that the Red Sox will look to sign Eduardo Rodriguez to a long-term deal this offseason. But they are not alone and will reportedly have some competition from at least one AL team. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly looking to add an impact starter this offseason and have already shown interest in Rodriguez, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Los Angeles has also expressed interest in fellow southpaw Robbie Ray. Boston offered Rodriguez a qualifying offer over the weekend, and the 28-year-old has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the one-year,...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora getting snubbed for Manager of the Year is ridiculous

Red Sox skipper gets snubbed for Manager of the Year. It’s award season, Red Sox Nation, and sadly our guys didn’t find themselves considered for many of them. While we did see some members of the roster become finalists, they won’t be bringing home any extra silverware. One award that felt like it should’ve been a lock, at least for a nomination, was Alex Cora and the AL Manager of the Year.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Another A.L. Team Showing Interest In Eduardo Rodriguez

If Eduardo Rodriguez decides against returning to the Boston Red Sox, it sounds like he will have options. The longtime Red Sox starter is a free agent this offseason, but was given a qualifying offer from the Sox for the 2022 season. In the interim, he is allowed to speak with other teams and see what is out there, and the first team reported to show some interest was the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Jerry Remy, Eduardo Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez

Jerry Remy meant so much to the Boston Red Sox and their fans. I imagine there will be plenty of people who will want to say goodbye and they will be able to on Thursday. (Matt Vautour; MassLive) This offseason is shaping up to have its fair share of uncertainty...
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Astros' Alex Bregman posts about wrist surgery on Instagram

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan both posted on social media about a surgery the Astros' third baseman had Monday morning. The surgery was on Bregman's right wrist, and he's expected to be able to resume baseball activities by January and be ready for spring training, according to an update released by the Astros.
BASEBALL
Boston

Report: Red Sox offer multi-year deal to retain Eduardo Rodriguez

The Red Sox left-hander is also receiving interest from other teams in free agency, including the Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox have a number of important tasks this offseason, with shoring up the team’s starting staff and possibly adding a left-handed power bat to the lineup among them. Boston’s trying...
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Eduardo Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber

Rafael Devers is both the present and the future for the Boston Red Sox because of how effective he is at the plate. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe) Even though they already gave him the qualifying offer, the Red Sox are looking to keep Eduardo Rodriguez around for longer than just one more year. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox making effort to keep Eduardo Rodriguez

The Boston Red Sox clearly value Eduardo Rodriguez as a member of their rotation. They placed the Qualifying Offer on the lefty, hoping that he would return for that $18.4 million guarantee. However, as multiple teams are interested in his services, it is highly unlikely that he will be accepting the QO.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy