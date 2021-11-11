Listen: Why Alex Cora was worried about Eduardo Rodriguez facing the Astros

Tipping pitches. It has been a well-documented struggle for Eduardo Rodriguez throughout his career.

Unfortunately for the lefty, the issue arose at some inopportune times throughout the 2021 season, likely including his first postseason appearance during the Red Sox' run in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Rays.

And while some adjustments allowed Rodriguez to bounce back with a stellar start in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against Tampa Bay, Red Sox' manager Alex Cora was still worried heading into the showdown with the Astros.

It was a concern he revealed when appearing on the Merloni and Fauria Show Wednesday afternoon.

"There were a few games there, now I can say it, people knew what was coming. Obviously, you saw it Lou (Merloni), we made a lot of adjustments with the hands. We kept making adjustments in October," Cora said. "One of my biggest fears was facing that team, the Astros, in October. I know people are going to take it the wrong way - I'm not saying because of what happened in '17 - they are really good at looking at gloves and tendencies and where you set and all that. At one point, I was like, 'Oh my God, they're going to take advantage of this.'

"He actually did an amazing job going from the Tampa start, the first one, to the second one, to pitch against the Astros. Those are the things people don't know. I can say it now because the season is over. I think stuff-wise, he was really, really good toward the end. As you know, when that changeup is below 85 (mph) and the fastball is above 92 (mph) he's almost impossible to hit because the carry of his fastball is legit and the action of his changeup is one of the best in the big leagues."

All worked out in the end for Rodriguez, who went on to allow just three runs over six innings in what would be the Red Sox' Game 3 win over the Astros in the American League Championship Series.