Dallas College holding resource fair for veterans today

Dallas College is helping military veterans access some of the services they need on Veterans Day. The college is holding a Veterans Day Resource Fair in Duncanville.

"We've got over 50 organizations that will be supporting veterans, they will be present and there to answer questions," said Dallas College Board Member Cliff Boyd. "Everything from education to health care...to the DFW National Cemetery."

The event will also feature information about veteran-related programs at Dallas College and college staffers to help with enrollment. Admission is free.

The Dallas College Veterans Day Resource Fair will run from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Boulevard in Duncanville. It's co-sponsored by the City of Duncanville, Duncanville Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Duncanville.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter