Amber Alert issued for missing 3-yr-old from Austin area

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Austin Police released a statement saying the Amber Alert has been discontinued. No explanation was given.

___

An Amber Alert has been issued and the Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 3-year-old central Texas girl.

Officials say McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. this morning in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard near Peyton Gin. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 3'2" and about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants.

Police say that McKenzie is with 37-year-old Brian Byrne. He's bald with brown eyes and about 6'4" and around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

Police say Brian is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with Texas plats BP70978.

If you see either of them or know where they are you're asked to call 9-1-1 or call (512) 974-5000.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter