Follow live coverage as England play Albania as they look to close in on a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup tonight.Gareth Southgate’s side need four points from their remaining two qualifying games to ensure their place at next year’s tournament. They will have to get them without a host of first-team options, however, with Declan Rice joining Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount in being missing from this one.The Three Lions will be hoping for a better performance than last time out at Wembley when they only managed draw against Hungary. “I don’t remember saying we...

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO