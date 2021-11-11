TMSG: Dogs Work Together To Save Owner Who Collapsed

Incident 104 Location: Braithwaite How Callout Date: 30th October 2021 Callout Time: 11:37 Agencies Involved: Keswick... Posted by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Two dogs worked together to help save the life of their 71-year-old owner.

The 71-year-old man collapsed and fell unconscious while walking his two dogs in England's northwest Lake District. The owner's black Labrador raised the alarm by chasing down and barking at a woman who had walked by them earlier. The stranger followed the black Lab and found a golden retriever laying next to an unconscious man.

The woman called emergency services and the owner regained consciousness when the medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital for further check-ups. The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team credited the woman and the amazing dogs for their work to save the man via Facebook .

Photo: Getty Images