CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

TMSG: Dogs Work Together To Save Owner Who Collapsed

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRevf_0ctU9MY800

Incident 104 Location: Braithwaite How Callout Date: 30th October 2021 Callout Time: 11:37 Agencies Involved: Keswick...

Posted by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Two dogs worked together to help save the life of their 71-year-old owner.

The 71-year-old man collapsed and fell unconscious while walking his two dogs in England's northwest Lake District. The owner's black Labrador raised the alarm by chasing down and barking at a woman who had walked by them earlier. The stranger followed the black Lab and found a golden retriever laying next to an unconscious man.

The woman called emergency services and the owner regained consciousness when the medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital for further check-ups. The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team credited the woman and the amazing dogs for their work to save the man via Facebook .

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mountain rescue worker stunned after dogs save collapsed owner in Lake District

A 71-year-old man who collapsed during a walk in the Lake District was saved by his loyal dogs.The man was walking his two dogs on Saturday near the town of Keswick when he had an apparent seizure, collapsed and became unconscious.One of his dogs, a black Labrador, ran to alert a female walker who had previously passed them. The walker followed then found the man lying unconscious next to the other dog, a golden retriever.She then called 999 and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team soon arrived with 12 team members. A crew from North West Ambulance Service also assisted.The man had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Two Dogs#Mountain Rescue#England
eparisextra.com

Paris Fire Department comes together to save dog from storm drain

Those involved in the rescue included Sherri Ashford and Brandi Bivens from BGAR, Paris Fire Station 4 Crew Captain Daughtrey, Blount, Chase Reynolds, and Cody Flatt. Officials with the Paris Fire Department, along with Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, came together Thursday night to save the sheriff’s dog. The dog, whose name is Oreo, had been missing for several days when Sheriff Scott Cass’s wife and daughter found her in a 50-foot-deep storage drain.
PARIS, TX
WIBW

Dogs and their owners have a pawesome time at Tails on the Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Owners ran with their dogs and some dogs walked their owners at the 12th annual Tails on the Trail 5K run and one mile walk Saturday. A hybrid event that’s part virtual and part in-person and in-fur,100 percent of the proceeds go to Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS).
TOPEKA, KS
thisisalabama.org

How a community worked together to find this missing dog

After searching desperately for nearly three weeks, the Leahy family had almost given up hope that they would ever see their senior German shepherd, Ignatius, again. Signs posted all over midtown Mobile had become faded and torn. During that time, there had been several false alarms, including the time Brittany...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC San Diego

Dogs Saved, Reunited With Owners After House Fire in Oceanside

Oceanside firefighters rescued two dogs from a house that was on fire, authorities said Tuesday. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the top floor of a two-story house at 1065 Village Court, the department said. Witnesses told firefighters that the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Jaws of Life used to save deer from slow death in Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Teen brother and sister die in head-on crash near Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen siblings were killed in a head-on crash just outside Henderson Friday morning, officials say. The crash, which also injured a mom and her two children, happened around 8:45 a.m. along Rock Mill Road just south of Vicksboro Road, just outside of Henderson, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Oxendine.
HENDERSON, NC
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy