Diabetes Problem Makes Africa More Vulernable to COVID-19 Death, Says WHO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) - Death rates from COVID-19 infections are much higher in patients with diabetes in Africa, where the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. A WHO analysis of data from 13 African countries found a 10.2% case fatality rate...

www.usnews.com

Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
MedicalXpress

Africa diabetes cases to soar: WHO

Africa is set to see diabetes cases more than double to 55 million by 2045, the biggest increase across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday. "The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually subside, but Africa is projected in the coming years to experience the highest increase in diabetes globally," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
houstonmirror.com

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO

GENEVA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed five million, reaching 5,004,855 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, as of 5:40 p.m. CET (1640 GMT), there have been 246,951,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
IBTimes

WHO Predicts A Half-Million More COVID Deaths In Europe This Winter

The World Health Organization on Thursday announced that Europe could be facing over half a million COVID-19 deaths by February. WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge told reporters that the current rate of transmission is of “grave concern,” adding that if “we stay on this trajectory,” 43 of 53 European countries could also see high or extreme stress on hospital beds.
Matshidiso Moeti
KMOV

Europe facing 500,000 more Covid deaths by February, WHO warns

Europe is facing a potentially devastating winter that could see half a million people die with Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday, as it sounded the alarm over a surge in cases and bemoaned stuttering vaccination rollouts on parts of the continent. Much of Europe is battling...
Tech Times

Diabetes and Technology in the Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis

For centuries, chronic illnesses have plagued humankind, and one of the most difficult to manage is diabetes mellitus, which affects nearly 30 million Americans. November is Diabetes awareness month, and it's always a great time to learn more about how technology plays a major part in how people with Diabetes manage their condition. With over 34 million in the United States alone having a diagnosis of Diabetes, there's a really good chance that you know somebody who lives with this disease.
ktoo.org

Alaska reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths

Health officials continue to add to the tally of deaths from Alaska’s worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state on Tuesday reported another 28 Alaskans who died from COVID-19 between August and October, with most of the deaths in October. The update comes a day after the state reported 53 deaths from the virus. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 822. Of those deaths, 792 were Alaska residents.
MedicalXpress

Dexamethasone prevents COVID-19 deaths but can cause diabetes-like complications

Use of the steroid, dexamethasone, has been confirmed as a reliable and effective treatment for COVID-19, even in patients with diabetes, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Edinburgh. By the second wave of the pandemic, dexamethasone was routinely being used to treat hospitalized patients following data suggesting that it was reducing ICU admissions and deaths. However, the use of a steroid, such as dexamethasone, is known to increase blood sugar levels, a serious health risk for patients with diabetes. The urgency of the pandemic meant that the medical profession had to mobilize fast to save lives but the downstream risks and effects of the dexamethasone treatment were at the time unknown. This study indicates that despite blood glucose control complications, dexamethasone remains a cheap, life-saving and effective treatment for COVID-19, provided patients are monitored for any related complications.
North Denver News

People With Diabetes in Africa Particularly Vulnerable to COVID

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Ahead of World Diabetes Day Sunday, the Africa office of the World Health Organization is warning that the chronic disease leaves patients especially vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. In Zimbabwe, the government is building rural health centers to make it easier for people with diabetes and other conditions to get medical attention.
eturbonews.com

118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
hngn.com

WHO Says Europe Could Experience Half a Million COVID-19-Related Deaths in the Next Three Months, Potentially Become the Epicenter of the Pandemic Again

According to WHO Europe, the area, which spans as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, had approximately 1.8 million new cases every week. In a recently published article in MSN News, despite an unlimited supply of vaccinations, top WHO experts stated Thursday that Europe has witnessed more than 50 percent increase in coronavirus infections in the past month, making it the hub of the pandemic again.
hot96.com

WHO says reserve COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of COVID-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters...
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
Pioneer Press

COVID-19 Tuesday update: 7,043 new cases and 24 more deaths

Minnesota health officials recorded 24 more COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, and 7,043 more infections were reported. The new cases were the result of about 88,500 tests, pushing the state’s test-positivity rate back up to near 8 percent. Tuesday’s data is from multiple days over the weekend because the state Department of Health reports new information only on business days.
Fox News

Diabetic foot ulcer treatment could kill COVID-19 virus, researchers say

A new foot ulcer formulation developed by scientists at the University of South Australia could be used to kill the COVID-19 virus, according to new research. In a study published in the journal Applied Physics Letters, the team looked at the treatment of antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections, experimenting to find an effective non-antibiotic antimicrobial strategy to combat the infections in diabetic foot ulcers.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
