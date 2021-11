A late amendment that would disallow private businesses from mandating vaccines and expand vaccine exemptions to include natural immunity and philosophical objections passed the House Education Committee Tuesday, 11-8, with the support of one Democrat, Barbara Shaw of Manchester. The vote followed a nearly five-hour public hearing in which most speakers supported the legislation. While […] The post House committee passes amendment blocking businesses from mandating vaccines appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO