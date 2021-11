Though tech name IBM (NYSE:IBM), otherwise known as International Business Machines Corporation, recently bounced off its year-to-date breakeven, the blue-chip stock is now back below that area. The equity has been underperforming the broader market of late, logging a series of lower lows and lower highs, while slipping under multiple long-term moving averages, including the 1,000-day. The security has also dipped below the $125-$128 area, which defined multiple 2020 peaks, as well as its 1999 high around the $130 mark, above which April-October buyers were trapped ahead of its latest post-earnings bear gap. With this in mind, we are recommending a new short position on IBM.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO