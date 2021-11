The Premier League biggest clubs have flexed their muscles to force change with the resignation of the league’s chairman Gary Hoffman on Tuesday evening. The departure of Hoffman, 61, the chairman of financial group Monzo and the Coventry Building Society, comes just 18 months into his sinecure and as a consequence of a number of issues between the league’s chairman and its clubs. Although many clubs are unhappy with the handling of the takeover of Newcastle United, lead by the Saudi Arabia sovereign state Public Investment Fund, that is understood to be just part of the reasons for the discord between Hoffman and the clubs.

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO