CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ethiopia's detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — American and British citizens have been swept up in Ethiopia’s mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
POLITICS
The Independent

US advises citizens to leave Ethiopia ‘as soon as possible’

The United States is advising any of its’ citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions. A security alert posted Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Facebook deletes Ethiopia PM's post that urged citizens to 'bury' rebels

Facebook has removed a post from Ethiopia's prime minister for violating its policies against inciting violence. On Sunday, Abiy Ahmed called on citizens take up arms to block the advance of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF has fought a year-long campaign against government forces, capturing key...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigrayans#Detentions#Kenya#Addis Ababa#Ap#American#British#The Associated Press
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Tigrayan Forces Raped Women in Ethiopia's Amhara Region - Amnesty

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Fighters from Ethiopia's Tigray region have gang-raped and abused women in neighbouring Amhara region, rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty's report underscored that the year-long conflict between the central government and Tigrayan forces has been marked by allegations of abuses on all sides. The United...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Ethiopia rounds up high-profile Tigrayans, U.N. staff

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopian authorities have rounded up high-profile Tigrayans - from a bank CEO to priests - as well as United Nations staff in a mass crackdown on suspected supporters of rebellious northern forces, according to people linked to the detainees. Police denied targeting the Tigrayan ethnic group, saying those...
UNITED NATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

Tigrayan forces say “will hunt down” foreign nationals aiding Ethiopia in war

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the Ethiopian government for the past year said on Friday they “will hunt down” foreign nationals whom they accuse of acting as mercenaries for the government on the battlefield. Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getatchew Reda spoke to Reuters by satellite phone.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

US sanctions Eritrea's military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia's government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Over 1,000 People, Mostly Tigrayans, Detained in Ethiopia in Week -UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 1,000 people, mostly ethnic Tigrayans, have been detained in cities across Ethiopia in the past week, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2, a year after a conflict erupted between the federal government and forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray.
WORLD
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to leaders...
POLITICS
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy