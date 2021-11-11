CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden charges Lundin Energy executives for complicity in Sudan war crimes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against the chairman and former CEO of Lundin Energy for complicity in war crimes carried out by the Sudanese army and allied militia in southern Sudan from 1999 to 2003. Prosecutors said the company had asked the Sudanese government to...

AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan internet cuts complicate civil disobedience campaign against coup

KHARTOUM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sudanese pro-democracy groups on Sunday launched two days of civil disobedience and strikes in protest against last month's military coup, although participation appeared to be limited by interruptions to internet and phone connections. In a sign of the potential for the coup to unravel efforts...
PROTESTS
wibqam.com

Gaddafi, Haftar election bids add fresh uncertainty to Libya turmoil

(Reuters) – The entry of two men accused of war crimes into Libya’s presidential race has ramped up the perils of an election meant to help end years of chaos but which could instead set the fuse for a new conflict. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, wanted internationally for his role in...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Colombian troop surge seeks to stem drug-linked Venezuelan border violence

NORTE DE SANTANDER, Colombia (Reuters) – Camouflaged Colombian troops with guns and anti-COVID masks creep through dense vegetation in suffocating heat, ready for their many enemies crisscrossing the Venezuelan border. The soldiers are part of a 14,000-strong military unit created last month to stem rising bloodshed in the northeastern province...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan -IFX

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s parliament said on Tuesday that 15 Armenian soldiers had died in clashes on the country’s border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying. Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia asked Russia to help defend its territorial sovereignty against Azerbaijan and said a heavy border clash...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
wibqam.com

Factbox: Who are Islamic State’s affiliates in Central Africa?

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Ugandan authorities blamed Tuesday’s deadly suicide bombings https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/explosion-uganda-capital-kills-least-two-local-tv-2021-11-16 on “domestic terror groups” linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militia with roots in Uganda, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The reclusive group is blamed for killing hundreds of villagers in eastern Congo in...
AFRICA
AFP

IS suicide bombings kill 3 in Uganda

Twin suicide bombings killed three people and wounded several dozen more in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks. The police earlier blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda and which Washington has linked to IS. Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby. A third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT), and left "bodies shattered and scattered", he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

Myanmar's junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state media reported Tuesday, the latest in a barrage of allegations against her since her party won in a landslide. Suu Kyi is now also accused of "election fraud and lawless actions" during the polls, state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.
WORLD
wibqam.com

NATO restates support for Poland over Belarus migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance was deeply concerned about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s strategy of putting migrant lives at risk, offering Poland support. “We are deeply concerned about the way the Lukashenko regime is using vulnerable migrants as a hybrid tactic against...
POLITICS

