For all the fanfare about cheaper draught beer and sparkling wine, few will be raising a toast to last week’s Budget. Tax rises and personal-allowance freezes will leave the average household £3,000 a year worse off next year than they were at the time of the last general election, according to calculations by Hargreaves Lansdown. The already-announced health and social care levy, a 1.25% rise in national insurance that takes effect next April, plus an associated dividend-tax rise, will net the Treasury £13bn a year.

