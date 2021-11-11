CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The number of people around the world forced to abandon their homes likely...

tucsonpost.com

UN: Sharp Jump in Number of People Facing Famine

ROME, ITALY - The U.N.'s food agency said Monday the number of people on the edge of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world. The jump from 42 million people earlier in the year was largely down to a food security assessment that found another 3 million people facing famine in Afghanistan, the World Food Program (WFP) said.
WORLD
KEYT

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need “life-saving” aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of “life-saving” humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1. He says it’s needed “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths also urged donors on Monday to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Griffiths’ statement was issued as the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar.
WORLD
charlottestar.com

Over 84 million people displaced from their homes owing to violence, insecurity, climate change

New York [US], November 12 (ANI): As more people flee violence, insecurity and the effects of climate change, the number forcibly displaced now exceeds 84 million globally, according to new data released on Thursday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report, covering the first six months of this year, revealed a surge from 82.4 million since December - largely due to internal displacement - with more people fleeing multiple active conflicts around the world, especially in Africa.
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

Long-term displacement remains unresolved in Myanmar: Top UN official

New York [US], November 9 (ANI): Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator has said there are now more than 3 million people in the country who need life-saving humanitarian aid because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy. "Without an end to...
POLITICS
Phys.org

Almost 4,000 people displaced by tidal surge in Ghana

Almost 4,000 people on Ghana's coast were still displaced on Wednesday after a weekend tidal surge swept through more than 500 houses in the Volta region. Sea-level rise is a growing worry in West Africa, and in Ghana, many have already been forced to abandon homes and livelihoods. "We had...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
thedallasnews.net

ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame

The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K. A recent spate of suicide attacks, including Tuesday's brazen daytime assault on a military...
POLITICS

