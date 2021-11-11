CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Woods Made 'Little to Nothing' From 'UpUpDownDown' Channel: Report

By Jason Hall
WWE superstar King Xavier Woods is reportedly making "little to nothing" from his popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown , as well as his hosting duties for the gaming television network G4 , according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select .

According to Sapp, Woods' UpUpDownDown contributions are applied to his downside guarantee with WWE, as are his G4 duties, although initially believed to be separate when he was announced for the gig in November 2020.

Additionally, other WWE superstars who have contributed to UpUpDownDown have had their channel earnings applied to their downside guarantees with the company.

Woods recently opted to hold out from creating new content on the popular YouTube channel until a new deal for the channel is reached.

Fightful reported many involved with the channel believed Woods not only had a separate UpUpDownDown deal in place but was also profiting from the channel, which has 2.27 million subscribers.

However, sources close to the situation told Fightful that Woods "has not seen an extra dime" from the channel.

Fightful reports content creators have stopped producing content for the channel in an act of solidarity for the popular wrestler amid his holdout.

Woods is currently involved in a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown amid the YouTube holdout and is reported to still be on good terms with WWE creative.

f4wonline.com

Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King of the Ring Xavier Woods for this Friday's SmackDown. A commercial for the match aired during today's NFL broadcasts on Fox. Woods defeated Jimmy Uso on this past Friday's SmackDown in a match where Woods would be forced to acknowledge Reigns...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Unsung Hero: Xavier Woods

Despite a 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween night, Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods turned in his best game of the season. The former Cowboy played with tenacity and provided some of the only defensive highlights of the game for a team that struggled otherwise against quarterback Cooper Rush.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Xavier Woods' Potential Was On Display Against the Cowboys

With Harrison Smith setting the bar for high-level safety play for nearly a decade, the focus has always been who will be next in line on the starting roster. Xavier Woods has had an opportunity this season to learn from an experienced veteran and see how his play stacks up against one of the best defensive backs in the league. This inter-team competition gives Woods a standard to strive for and pushes Smith to keep playing at a high level.
NFL
f4wonline.com

Report: UpUpDownDown content creators holding out on WWE

A lack of new content on WWE's UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube can be explained simply, according to a report. Only two short videos have been posted to UpUpDownDown in the last three weeks, and none of the longer streams that the channel is known for. Fightful Select reports that content creators have stopped producing for UpUp DownDown until WWE cuts Xavier Woods a bigger financial piece of the pie.
WWE
ComicBook

More Details on Xavier Woods Not Making Content for UpUpDownDown

With UpUpDownDown not releasing any full-length videos in nearly a month, Fightful Select dropped a new report on Tuesday stating that the members of the popular YouTube gaming channel were standing in solidarity with WWE star Xavier Woods, who many believe is currently in a bad deal with WWE regarding the channel. In a follow-up report later that evening, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Woods is receiving "little to no additional money" for the YouTube channel or his hosting role with G4 because of the downside guarantee in his contract.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Comments On Gable Steveson Joining WWE, Xavier Woods Getting More Opportunities

During a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, WWE Champion Big E. commented on Xavier Woods getting more opportunities in WWE, Gable Steveson’s recent WWE signing, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On wanting to see Xavier Woods get more opportunities: “Yeah, that’s the dream,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods Argue Over Team SmackDown Leader For WWE Survivor Series

Who is the leader of Team SmackDown heading into the annual brand versus brand showdown with Team Raw at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view?. If you ask Drew McIntyre, the blue brand gang will be led to battle by “The Scottish Warrior” himself, although not all of his soldiers seem to feel the same way.
WWE
FanSided

UpUpDownDown content creators pause to show solidarity with Xavier Woods

Fightful Select has reported that UpUpDownDown content creators have stopped making content for the channel in solidarity with founder Xavier Woods. You may have noticed that there hasn’t been much content produced for the channel, and that is reported because the content creators behind the channel feel that Xavier Woods is getting taken advantage of by a bad deal by WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (11/10): AEW Dynamite Review, WWE NXT Ratings, Xavier Woods

Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of the world. ​MANSCAPED™ offers precision-engineered tools for your family jewels. MANSCAPED™ just launched their fourth generation trimmer, The Lawn Mower® 4.0. You heard that right….The 4.0! Join over 2 million men worldwide who trust MANSCAPED™, with this exclusive offer for you… 20% off and free worldwide shipping with the code: WINC20 at manscaped.com.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On The WWE – UpUpDownDown Hold-Out, Xavier Woods’ Pay

King Xavier Woods reportedly makes “little to no” additional money from the UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel that he built up for WWE. As reported on Tuesday, there are reportedly behind-the-scenes issues with WWE’s UpUpDownDown channel as many of the content creators have stopped creating content in solidarity with channel founder Woods due to a feeling that he’s being taken advantage of by a bad deal. It was noted that the creators do not plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal from WWE. The report stressed that this does not mean the end of UUDD, and ideally, things will resume as normal if the situation is rectified. You can click here for the original report.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Vs. King Xavier Woods, Charlotte Flair Speaks, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s main event for the right to rule SmackDown with King Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title match. Cole notes that Kofi Kingston is not here tonight due to the MCL sprain suffered last week in the attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods, Zelina Vega Available For Limited Time Cameo Requests

WWE Superstars are available on Cameo once again. On Monday, WWE announced that a limited time, limited quantity offer is now available for Cameo appearances by “King” Xavier Woods and “Queen” Zelina Vega. The winners of the WWE King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments are being advertised for...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE & G4 Teaming For Xavier Woods-Hosted Video Game Competition Series

WWE And G4 are teaming up for a video game competition series that will be hosted by Xavier Woods. WWE has announced that the series, which has yet to be titled, will premiere next year. Woods will host a show on Tuesday previewing G4’s upcoming content including Attack of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Discuss Putting Together New WWE Theme Song

Xavier Woods became King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel last month, and to celebrate the honor, the New Day member was able to land his own entrance theme courtesy of Mega Ran. In an interview with Phoenix New Times, the two discussed how the new theme song came together.
WWE
FanBuzz

