Public Health

Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulernable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – Death rates from COVID-19 infections are much higher in patients with diabetes in Africa, where the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. A WHO analysis of data from 13 African countries found a 10.2% case fatality rate...

Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
SCIENCE
Birmingham Star

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO

GENEVA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed five million, reaching 5,004,855 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, as of 5:40 p.m. CET (1640 GMT), there have been 246,951,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
WORLD
hngn.com

WHO Says Europe Could Experience Half a Million COVID-19-Related Deaths in the Next Three Months, Potentially Become the Epicenter of the Pandemic Again

According to WHO Europe, the area, which spans as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, had approximately 1.8 million new cases every week. In a recently published article in MSN News, despite an unlimited supply of vaccinations, top WHO experts stated Thursday that Europe has witnessed more than 50 percent increase in coronavirus infections in the past month, making it the hub of the pandemic again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMOV

Europe facing 500,000 more Covid deaths by February, WHO warns

Europe is facing a potentially devastating winter that could see half a million people die with Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday, as it sounded the alarm over a surge in cases and bemoaned stuttering vaccination rollouts on parts of the continent. Much of Europe is battling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

WHO says reserve COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of COVID-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktoo.org

Alaska reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths

Health officials continue to add to the tally of deaths from Alaska’s worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state on Tuesday reported another 28 Alaskans who died from COVID-19 between August and October, with most of the deaths in October. The update comes a day after the state reported 53 deaths from the virus. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 822. Of those deaths, 792 were Alaska residents.
ALASKA STATE
Tech Times

Diabetes and Technology in the Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis

For centuries, chronic illnesses have plagued humankind, and one of the most difficult to manage is diabetes mellitus, which affects nearly 30 million Americans. November is Diabetes awareness month, and it's always a great time to learn more about how technology plays a major part in how people with Diabetes manage their condition. With over 34 million in the United States alone having a diagnosis of Diabetes, there's a really good chance that you know somebody who lives with this disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dexamethasone effectively reduces COVID-19 deaths but potential diabetic-like complications should be monitored

Use of the steroid, dexamethasone, has been confirmed as a reliable and effective treatment for COVID-19, even in patients with diabetes, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Edinburgh. By the second wave of the pandemic, dexamethasone was routinely being used to treat hospitalised patients following data suggesting that it was reducing ICU admissions and deaths. However, the use of a steroid, such as dexamethasone, is known to increase blood sugar levels, a serious health risk for patients with diabetes. The urgency of the pandemic meant that the medical profession had to mobilise fast to save lives but the downstream risks and effects of the dexamethasone treatment were at the time unknown. This study indicates that despite blood glucose control complications, dexamethasone remains a cheap, life-saving and effective treatment for COVID-19, provided patients are monitored for any related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Africa diabetes cases to soar: WHO

Africa is set to see diabetes cases more than double to 55 million by 2045, the biggest increase across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday. "The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually subside, but Africa is projected in the coming years to experience the highest increase in diabetes globally," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
HEALTH
Fox News

Diabetic foot ulcer treatment could kill COVID-19 virus, researchers say

A new foot ulcer formulation developed by scientists at the University of South Australia could be used to kill the COVID-19 virus, according to new research. In a study published in the journal Applied Physics Letters, the team looked at the treatment of antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections, experimenting to find an effective non-antibiotic antimicrobial strategy to combat the infections in diabetic foot ulcers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Germany considers tighter COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany should demand proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for all indoor leisure activities, and require vaccinated people to also present a negative test for risky environments, a regional leader said on Tuesday. Hendrik Wuest, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, made the comments before leaders...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated country -Eurostat

(Reuters) – More than 50% more people died in Bulgaria than usual during September, official data showed, making the European Union’s least vaccinated country its hardest-hit during a resurgence of coronavirus cases over the late summer. According to a Eurostat report which compares additional deaths with pre-pandemic levels, Bulgaria had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

China reports 31 new coronavirus cases for Nov 16 vs 22 day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 16 compared with 22 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, eight were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 11 a day earlier. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Pfizer widens access to its anti-Covid pill

Pfizer has agreed to grant a royalty-free license to sell its anti-coronavirus pill in nearly 100 developing countries around the world. Under the agreement signed with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a UN-backed public health organization, Pfizer will not receive royalties on the sales of its promising antiviral pill in 95 poorer countries, including the states of Sub-Saharan Africa. The measure allows MPP to grant sub-licenses to "qualified" generic medicine manufacturers in each country.
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Czechs report more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 15, the fifth time daily infections have topped 10,000 in past seven days, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Hospitalisations grew to 4,296, including 635 people in a serious condition, according to the figures. The outgoing government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

NAIROBI — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened his first official visit to Africa in Kenya with an appeal Wednesday for the preservation of democracy and inclusion in politically and ethnically fractured societies. His message was delivered amid worsening crises in neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan. With insecurity...
POLITICS

