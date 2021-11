LONDON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s latest comments on inflation have lobbed another grenade in the path of the euro. Already down over 7% to the dollar this year, the euro tumbled against every major currency after ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday effectively quashed money markets’ expectations of a 2022 interest rate rise. Tightening policy now would only choke off economic recovery, she said.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO