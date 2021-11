Michelle Butler's pregnancy was progressing smoothly until July 4, 2020, when she had to be rushed to a local hospital after she went into labor in mid-pregnancy. The next day, she delivered twins after just 21 weeks and one day of gestation, and the hope for their survival was slim. The baby girl passed away a day later, but the baby boy, Curtis, has gone on to become a Guinness World Record holder and he is just over one year old.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO