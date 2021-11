AUD - Australian Dollar. Tuesday’s session saw the Australian dollar fall against the greenback, as stronger than expected retail sales and industrial production data out of the world's largest economy boosted demand for the greenback. Although it held its ground above 0.7300, AUD/USD fell from 0.7367 to 0.7302 throughout trade and with the NZD/USD also falling back below the key 0.7000 handle, AUD/NZD was able to eke out modest gains, rising from 1.0420 to 1.0455. AUD/EUR was able to hold on to most of Monday’s ECB led gains, falling modestly, with the pair currently trading hands this morning at 0.6450.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO