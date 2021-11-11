An Alternate Career Path To Successful Entrepreneurship

Being able to market yourself is an important set of skills that most of us haven’t had to worry much about during our time in the military (those serving in the most senior ranks may be an exception to this). While you may have been required to interview for a competitive or high-profile position in the military, chances are you were mostly assigned to places throughout your service. As you are going through the process of figuring out your next career after the military, you must learn to market yourself as you will be entering a highly competitive environment for many opportunities.

