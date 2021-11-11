CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Alternate Career Path To Successful Entrepreneurship

By YEC
 5 days ago
By Andrew Amann, CEO of NineTwoThree Digital Ventures. Andrew and his team have created 45 products and 9 startups and was featured in the Inc 500 in 2021. As a serial entrepreneur behind nine startups, I’m here to tell you: Don’t quit your day job. Yet. While most advice...

Related
The Jewish Press

Goldstein on Gelt: The Common Path to Uncommon Success

John Lee Dumas, host of the Entrepreneur on Fire podcast, returns to the Goldstein on Gelt Show to talk about what it takes to start a successful business. John’s insight after speaking with thousands of entrepreneurs can help you with the decision to start your own business or continue working for someone else’s company.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How To Embrace the Growth Mindset for Career Success

"Growth mindset" is a framework and theory developed by Dr. Carol Dweck and her research into how mindsets can impact the world around you. It's a way of thinking that promotes constant learning and skills development. People with a growth mindset are constantly learning, refining their successes, and improving on their failures. For them, the process is more important than the outcome because processes can always be improved. The growth mindset doesn't just apply to the workplace either; those willing to learn often adopt this mindset for any activity, whether it be for school, athletics, a hobby, or relationships.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Deseret News

The many paths to success

Astrid Tuminez is extraordinarily well-educated, but never set out to be an educator herself. Still, her role as president of Utah Valley University isn’t a surprise in a resume packed with accomplishments. There’s a smile in her voice when Tuminez tells me, “I have had many lifetimes.”. Indeed. The student’s...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
biospace.com

How to Find the Right Career Path in the Pharma Industry

The pharma industry is full of career opportunities. Pharmaceutical graduates can choose to go into the field of work they excel at or enjoy the most. Not every job in pharma is related to working in a pharmacy or being a research scientist; there are numerous prospects. Choosing a career...
INDUSTRY
#Startup#Innovation#The Inc 500#Americans#Millennial#Intrapreneurs
Navy Times

Marketing yourself is the key to post-military career success

Being able to market yourself is an important set of skills that most of us haven’t had to worry much about during our time in the military (those serving in the most senior ranks may be an exception to this). While you may have been required to interview for a competitive or high-profile position in the military, chances are you were mostly assigned to places throughout your service. As you are going through the process of figuring out your next career after the military, you must learn to market yourself as you will be entering a highly competitive environment for many opportunities.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
TheAtlantaVoice

Starting and Scaling a Small Business as a Minority Entrepreneur

Ever dreamed of owning your own business? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re among more than 60% of Americans with the same aspiration.   There are plenty of resources to support you in making that dream a reality, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact minority-owned businesses. Our team at JPMorgan Chase, for example, has set aside 15,000 loans and $2 billion in capital for Black, and Latino and Hispanic businesses. There are many other companies across the country who have also launched initiatives to […]
SMALL BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Money for Nothing: How to Build a ‘Couch Potato’ Portfolio

Want to grow wealth but don’t want to have to spend hours poring over your investment portfolio or investment decisions? If so, a lazy portfolio may be right for you. Lazy portfolios are designed to generate returns without requiring constant … Continue reading → The post Money for Nothing: How to Build a ‘Couch Potato’ Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
