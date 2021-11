While most are preparing for the holiday season, The Palmetto Trail is assisting those in need by collecting new shoes for The Oliver Gospel Mission. "Shoes can help the less fortunate walk out of poverty and hunger," said Mary Roe, Executive Director of The Palmetto Trail, on why the organization is hosting their Second Annual December Shoe Drive for the mission. "As an organization who provides walking/hiking/biking trails, we know the importance of keeping feet warm, dry, and protected for all overall health. So, we asked, how can we be so fortunate to give back to others."

