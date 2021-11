A new anti-graft party attracted more support than expected in Bulgaria's third general election this year, with some polls suggesting it had won Sunday's vote. As the Balkan country fights its deadliest coronavirus wave, exit polls suggested We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, had won 26 percent of the vote. They gave three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB 23 percent, after initial exit polls had given him the lead. The first partial official results are due to be published Monday. Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, who both did stints as interim ministers earlier this year, formed the movement in September, tapping into frustrations voiced in massive anti-graft protests last year.

