Digging for Gold: Ghana Kumerica

Earlier this year, a 17 year-old student in the capital city of Ghana became a viral sensation with his scratch-built, solar-powered electric scooter. Featured on activist Efo Selasi’s Youtube channel, the video of Samuel Aboagye has already garnered more than 300K views. With a talent for engineering and resourcefulness, this young Ghanaian built the scooter entirely from scrap wood, salvaged parts and a small motor borrowed from his mother’s sewing machine. Samuel even included a bluetooth speaker system with the help of his high school teacher, Sam Hagan, and has dreams of furthering his education so he can help his family and community, and help solve some of humanity’s problems. As part of a Motorcycle Arts Foundation initiative to support youth interest in alternative transport, we contacted Samuel for an interview. It was the first step of engaging Samuel, his teacher Sam Hagan, and videographer Efo Selasi in a partnership to further Samuel’s education, and investigate creative transport solutions in Ghana. We hope to include Samuel’s home-built scooter in our upcoming Petersen Museum exhibit next May: stay tuned for details on The Vintagent’s all-electric news feed, The Current.

