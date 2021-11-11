CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previously lost Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison track found in loft set for release

Cover picture for the articleA previously lost track featuring Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison, which was discovered in a loft, is set to be released. The psychedelic pop song, ‘Radhe Shaam’, was penned and produced by legendary radio DJ and journalist Suresh Joshi in 1968. The former Beatles stars played...

